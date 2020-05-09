QCCI backs Balochistan millers demands for lifting of wheat ban

QUETTA: Senior Vice President of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries Badar udd Din Kakar and Chairman Standing Committee for Industries Abdul Wahid Barrech have announced have said, section 144 on inter-district wheat transportation could cause food shortage in Balochistan backing Pakistan Flour Mills Association’s demands to end ban on wheat transportation in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Incumbent Government and Food department deliberately causing wheat turmoil in Balochistan which would be considered as attempt to ruin the Flour Mill Industry in the province.” Badar udd Din Kakar and Wahid Barrech said.

“Without making any policy or future strategy, Government of Balochistan banned inter-district wheat transportation notwithstanding masses knows that Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi and Jaffar districts fulfills province’s wheat need.” They added.

They alleged government for committing deliberate attempt to make wheat shortage in order to increase flour price, “Balochistan produces 80 to 90 million sacks of wheat but government announced to procure only one million sacks which would ruined the flour mills business in the province.” Badar udd Din Kakar added hinted possible wheat smuggle to Sindh Province.

