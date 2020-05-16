Punjab to announce weeklong Eid holidays for govt employees

LAHORE: Government of Punjab to announce a week-long Eid holidays for government employees after approval from Chief Minister.

A recommendation of Eid holidays from Monday May 25, 2020 to Sunday May 31, 2020 will be presented to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar shortly.

A high level meeting presided by CM Buzdar will give approval. Closure of parks and transport during Eid holidays will also be considered in the meeting.

The meeting will attended by important officials including Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affair Raja Basharat and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Aslam Iqbal.

Interior ministry of the province will issue formal notification after approval by the chief Minister.