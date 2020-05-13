Punjab higher education donates Rs 4.5 mn to CM’s coronavirus relief fund

LAHORE : – Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and handed him over a cheque of Rs 4.5 million for CM’s coronavirus relief fund, on Wednesday.

Usman Buzdar said in his remarks that people have always helped their brothers and sisters in need and this spirit distinguishes Pakistani nation from others.

The CM vowed to distribute the fund among the deserving people with complete transparency.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has warned that the government may take strict decisions if SOPs are not followed. Relaxation in lockdown does not mean at all that we have controlled the pandemic, he stressed.

It is pertinent here to mention that Punjab is the worst-hit province by the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan where 13,225 cases have been confirmed so far.