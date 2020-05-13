Punjab govt issues SOPs for gyms, barbershops, beauty salons

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued standard operating procedures for gyms and health clubs, barbershops, and hair and beauty salons after the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Besides specific instructions regarding hygiene, disinfection of equipment and tools, and social distancing, the advisory directs barbershops and beauty parlours to avoid overcrowding by serving customers only on appointment and following a “one customer at a time” policy.

Gyms have been asked to allow only up to 50 per cent of the total capacity of members to be present at a time, and to restrict members’ workouts to 45 minutes.