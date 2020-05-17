Punjab decides to strictly implement SOPs in malls, public transport

LAHORE : A high level meeting of officials of Punjab government, chaired by provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, has decided to strictly implement Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for shopping malls and inter-district public transport.

The meeting which was also attended by provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Punjab and IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir reviewed situation arising from coronavirus pandemic. The meeting also decided to issue SOPs for Jumma-tul-Wida and Eid prayers.

The meeting was also informed about CM Buzdar’s appreciation for law minister, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab and their teams for excellent arrangement on Youm-e-Ali and said that performance of civil and police officials was commendable.

Raja Basharat expressed hope that officials would continue to work with the same spirit and diligence and directed to ensure all necessary arrangements for Jumma-tul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar granted permission to resume intercity and inter-district transport and allow online taxi service operation while also announcing 20% reduction in fares.

The meeting allowed reopening major shopping malls while following precautionary SOPs and also approved allowing power looms to operate. Churches have also been allowed to hold mass on Sundays while taking care of SOPs.