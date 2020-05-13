Punjab coronavirus cases rise three-folds since Ramazan 1

LAHORE : – Coronavirus cases and deaths from the novel virus in Punjab have increased by three-folds since Ramazan began on April 25, 2020. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LAHORE : – Coronavirus cases and deaths from the novel virus in Punjab have increased by three-folds since Ramazan began on April 25, 2020.

According to details, 7071 new cases of the coronavirus and 143 people lost their lives while fighting COVID-19 in Punjab since Ramazan 1.

Lahore remains the most hit city of the province with only 32 deaths and 943 cases before Ramazan. Now Lahore has 6,521 confirmed cases with 816 new cases in last 24 hours.

On the other hand, Punjab government has relaxed coronavirus lockdown despite rising coronavirus.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has announced relaxation in lockdown for four days of a week (Monday to Thursday) in which all shops and markets will be allowed to remain open. However a complete lockdown will be imposed from Friday to Sunday.

