Punjab CM, Yasmin Rashid discuss coronavirus situation

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Saturday.

Measures for combating coronavirus were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that cooperation of people is too important for stopping spread of coronavirus in this situation.

He said that after restoration of transport and train operation economic activities are being restored in the province but we have to adopt precautionary measure.

Usman Buzdar appealed people to maintain social distancing on forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.