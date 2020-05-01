PTI leaders rail against Sindh government for virus lockdown orders

KARACHI: Expressing their displeasure at a recent video statement of two leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday said the Sindh government was telling lies. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: Expressing their displeasure at a recent video statement of two leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday said the Sindh government was telling lies.

According to a report in The News, in a video message on Wednesday, Khuhro and Chandio had criticised the PTI central leadership, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, for their response to the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Without naming the PPP’s two leaders, Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI central vice-president and the party’s parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, said at a press conference at the Insaf House that ‘jobs’ of both the leaders depended on using filthy language against the political opponents.

‘PM Imran enjoys immense respect around world’

“One of them is from Larkana who was disqualified due to hiding information from the Election Commission and even in the holy month of Ramazan, he is in his usual condition. The second is from Hyderabad who seemed to be sleep-talking,” said Sheikh, who was flanked by PTI MNA Aftab Siddiqui and other leaders.

He said the PM was a great leader who enjoyed immense respect in the whole world. He also clarified that things attributed to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail by the PPP leaders were baseless. “The two leaders [of PPP] just told lies about the Sindh governor. It is unacceptable,” he said.

The PM had already given a package of Rs1,200 billion and now he had given another package of Rs75 billion for workers, Sheikh said, adding that the federal government was also supplying medical equipment to hospitals.

‘PPP leaders hiding from people’

Advising PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to speak to Pakistani media instead of defaming Pakistan on foreign media, the PTI leader said the people of Sindh wanted to know what the PPP government had done for them.

He remarked that the Sindh chief minister was an expert actor. “Now PPP MPAs are hiding from people,” he said.

“The Sindh government is distributing expired items just for photo sessions. They also hold a photo session when distributing a couple of soap bars,” Sheikh said. “PTI MNA Siddiqui has distributed more rations than the whole Sindh government.”

According to the PTI leader, people, journalists, and even policemen are suffering due to the ban on pillion riding and even patients and women were not exempt from the ban.

