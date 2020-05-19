PTI leaders demand Governor’s rule in Sindh

KARACHI :– Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh on Tuesday demanded Governor’s rule in the province and said that the provincial government has failed and the centre should intervene.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi, while praising Supreme Court’s decision to reopen all markets and malls across Pakistan, said that Chief Justice’s decision has proved Sindh government wrong. He also claimed that these days provincial authorities are even declaring victims of gun wounds as coronavirus deaths.

PTI leader further criticized Sindh government and said that the government has not responded yet on how the money is being spent and what steps have been taken to revive the economy in the province. Talking about water crisis in Karachi, he said that PPP has failed to add a single drop of water in the city since 2007.

He also announced to reveal ‘achievements’ of Sindh government tomorrow during session of the provincial assembly.

According to National Command and Control Center, Sindh is the worst hit province from coronavirus with over 17,000 confirmed cases and near 280 deaths from the novel coronavirus.