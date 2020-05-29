Provincial govt working to foster economic activates

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, Balochistan Awami Party led provincial government has been earnestly working to foster economic activities in the province adding Balochistan would shift on development track after functionalization of economic zones. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Concrete policies being unveiled in order to stabilize provincial economy that would ensure vast jobs opportunities for provincial youth.” Zia Langove said in a statement on Friday.

Citing the sheer interest of national and international business community to invest in Balochistan the Minister said, incumbent regime in Balochistan fostering internal and external investment opportunities while Chief Minister and his cabinet paving ways for International business community,

“After completion of development schemes an economic revolution was eminent in Balochistan which would embark a new era of prosperity and jobs for provincial youth.” Zia Langove said.

“Development Projects including Hydro Power, Communication, Socio Economic, Economic Zones and Irrigation were linked with CPEC which would stabilized and expand provincial economy.”

Lauding the sacrifice of security forces and people of Balochistan the Minister said, peace has been restored in Balochistan due to colossal sacrifice of armed forces and citizens of our province,

“Federal and Provincial governments have been working on policies for bilateral trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.” Zia Langove said added BAP led government keenly working to bring economic revolution in Balochistan.

