Balochistan National Party (BNP-M), National Party, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and many political parties have come up with statements so far to stand as a guard to the 18th amendment. This indeed is a positive omen for protecting the share of the smaller provinces. However, the just distribution of financial resources is not only a requirement at the national level. The financial resources and powers need to be devolved to the districts councils via local government institutions so that the masses reap full benefit out of the divisible pool. For this to happen, each government is under obligation to form its Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) to distribute the financial resources between the provincial government and the local governments.
Unfortunate as it may be, the local governments have always thrived under the dictatorial regimes who used them to legitimise their power whereas they have always been deemed as a threat by the elected governments. If there are no elected local governments, there is no question of distribution of resources between the provincial governments and the local governments and the chances of embezzling public money through corrupt officials increases manifold. Therefore, it seems that the provincial government in Balochistan has failed to form a provincial finance commission and a distribution formula with the division and districts for the 9.09 % which Balochistan gets out of divisible pool. How this amount is spent and on what schemes has to have a just distribution formula within the province so that all the divisions and districts of Balochistan get equal and equitable chances of development as per their needs. There were meetings on the provincial financial commissions headed by the incumbent finance minister but what came of these meetings was never known.
For a smooth working of democracy and its success, devolution of political and financial powersto the grass root level is must otherwise it would mean a dictatorship of the provincial governments imposed on their districts and divisions in the absence of local body representatives and financial powers to serve their people. The Government of Balochistan must work to make quick arrangements for the election of local body representatives soon after the Covid-19 threat dims down. This must follow then a meeting of the Provincial Finance Commission, comprising the Local Representative to devolve powers to the level of districts and union councils in the greater public interest.