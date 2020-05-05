The 7th National Finance Commission (NFC) and 18th Amendment to the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan are under discussion for quite some time. Many see conspiracies against the 18th Amendment and 7th NFC wherein the provinces are granted more financial powers and autonomy than ever before. Now the worry for the central government that has, perhaps, hampered any consensus over another NFC to date is the provision of 18th amendment that guards the share of provinces’. As per the provisions of amendment, the financial powers granted to the provinces in any previous award cannot be taken away in the future awards. This now has endangered the 18th Amendment itself which the political parties from small provinces have vowed to protect at any cost. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Balochistan National Party (BNP-M), National Party, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and many political parties have come up with statements so far to stand as a guard to the 18th amendment. This indeed is a positive omen for protecting the share of the smaller provinces. However, the just distribution of financial resources is not only a requirement at the national level. The financial resources and powers need to be devolved to the districts councils via local government institutions so that the masses reap full benefit out of the divisible pool. For this to happen, each government is under obligation to form its Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) to distribute the financial resources between the provincial government and the local governments.

Unfortunate as it may be, the local governments have always thrived under the dictatorial regimes who used them to legitimise their power whereas they have always been deemed as a threat by the elected governments. If there are no elected local governments, there is no question of distribution of resources between the provincial governments and the local governments and the chances of embezzling public money through corrupt officials increases manifold. Therefore, it seems that the provincial government in Balochistan has failed to form a provincial finance commission and a distribution formula with the division and districts for the 9.09 % which Balochistan gets out of divisible pool. How this amount is spent and on what schemes has to have a just distribution formula within the province so that all the divisions and districts of Balochistan get equal and equitable chances of development as per their needs. There were meetings on the provincial financial commissions headed by the incumbent finance minister but what came of these meetings was never known.

For a smooth working of democracy and its success, devolution of political and financial powersto the grass root level is must otherwise it would mean a dictatorship of the provincial governments imposed on their districts and divisions in the absence of local body representatives and financial powers to serve their people. The Government of Balochistan must work to make quick arrangements for the election of local body representatives soon after the Covid-19 threat dims down. This must follow then a meeting of the Provincial Finance Commission, comprising the Local Representative to devolve powers to the level of districts and union councils in the greater public interest.

Like this: Like Loading...