Private Schools grand alliance stages protest for demands

QUETTA: The Balochistan Private Schools Grand Alliance on Tuesday has staged demonstration outside Quetta Press Club demanding special package for private schools badly affected by COVID19 lockdown.

The Protesters chanted fully throat slogans and marched on various streets of Quetta.

Leading the protesters Nazar Barrech, Hazarat Ali, Abdul Mateen, Bahadur Langove and others owners of private schools have attempted to enter in red-zone in order to hand over their schools’ keys to Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani but Police didn’t allow them to cross into red-zone.

“More than 800,000 children have been studying in 2800 private schools in Balochistan but following government’s lockdown announcement and winter vacations, our schools are closed since last six months which enhance our financial woes.” The Private Schools Grand Alliance’s members said.

“Despite news conferences and letters, we requested government for a special relief package but no one is willing to hear us hence we have no other option to shut our schools.” They added.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Major retd Aurangzaib Badini has assured the protesting private schools owners that he would deliver their demands to Chief Minister.

Upon DC Quetta’s assurance the Private Schools Grand Alliance has postponed its protest for three days.

