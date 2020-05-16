Prime Minister’s Address

While addressing a press conference along with his team Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed nation on a range of steps taken by the federal government for containing virus and facilitating those working on the front line to fight Covid-19.Asad Umar praised National Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on its apt response to the crisis and said that there was no shortage of equipment in Pakistan. He said that the provinces were also provided enough equipment to deal with the situation.In addition, The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza also announced that Pakistan will soon start production of antiviral drug called Remdesivir, after getting a contract from US from Gilead. He said that the drug has shown promising results against Covid-19 in US. As Dr. Zafar Mirza assured that the drug would be affordable to everyone, he must be faithful to his words once the drug is produced to benefit maximum number of patients. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

In fact, many would agree what prime minister said regarding the easing down of lockdown as the country’s poor is unable to survive long term lockdowns. However, following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be ensured so that things do not slip out of control. In this regard, Prime Minister was of the view that lifting of lockdown was imperative to provide employment to 25m people who had lost their jobs due to lockdown and added that 150 million people were affected due to lockdown. He also appealed to the provinces to open their public transport and advised the nation to learn to live with the Pandemic following World Health Organisation’s (WHO) speculations that ‘the virus may never go’ and peoples around the world will have to learn to live with it. In pursuance of Prime Minister’s directives, 20 percent domestic flight operation in the country already resumed. Similarly, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also heeded to PM’s call for opening the public transport and resumed their public transport with strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). However, Sindh Government excused from opening the public transport, narrating its own concerns.

In the meanwhile, another heartbreaking sight observed on the same day in different cities was large processions in different cities of the country, marking Youm-e-Ali (RA) without any concern for the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). If such is the collective behaviour of this nation, it would be really impossible to contain the virus in foreseeable future and thousands would lose their lives owing to carelessness of a few.

Masses must show some degree of responsibility so that it becomes easy for the government to implement any policies effectively. Otherwise matters would deteriorate for all. The Sindh government should also review its decision of maintaining ban on the intra-provincial and inter-provincial transport as thousands of people in from different parts of the country work in Karachi and many more have their bread and butter linked with the business of public transport. They may be asked to follow the SOPs but a complete ban on the public transport will not go in favour of large number of poor and needy.

Like this: Like Loading...