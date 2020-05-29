QUETTA: The price of chicken in Quetta crosses four hundred mark, shocking the buyers. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The price of chicken is Quetta has increased significantly. It now costs Rs 400 per kilogramme to the buyers, residents of Quetta told Balochistan Express.

Many people complained that they can’t purchase chicken at this rate. Most shops are charging between Rs400 to Rs420 per kg, said a customer.

The shopkeepers, on the other hand, have said that they had to increase the prices because of lack of supply.

“We do not want to turn away customers by telling them high prices, but compelled due to massive shortage of stock. Dealers have increased the rates tremendously, forced us to uplift the prices per kg,” a shopkeeper said.

The meat previously used to cost Rs250 per kg in markets of Quetta, which has increased suddenly upto 40 percent.

