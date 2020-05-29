Price control committee issued prices list for mutton

QUETTA: A meeting of the Price Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Quetta Saqib Khan Kakar. The price of mutton was fixed at Rs. 850 per kg and it was said that the rate fixed by the administration must be implemented. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Strict action will be taken against profiteers with self-imposed prices,” Additional Deputy Commissioner said.

Special Magistrate Samiullah, President Central Association of Traders of Balochistan Amar Uddin Agha, Chairman Traders of Balochistan Takri Hameed Bangalzai, Chief Coordinator Pamir Consumer Society Nazar Mohammad Barech, Mir Aslam Rind from Civil Society., representatives of Mutton and Beef Association, President Dairy Farmers Association, Poultry Farms, President Mlik Shop and officials and members of other concerned associations were also present.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta said that the price list fixed by the government will be implemented. In this regard, it will not be allowed to sell food items against the price list. Therefore, all shopkeepers will buy and sell according to the official price list.

He said that Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Assistant Commissioner City and all Magistrates in the city should monitor the prices of food items on daily basis as well as sell food items in accordance with the principles of hygiene and sell expired and unhealthy items.

Saqib Kakar said that legal action would be taken against the culprits for violating rate list.

He said that no shopkeeper in the city would be allowed to sell food items against the price list.

The current price of small meat (mutton) has been fixed at Rs. 850 per kg. Prices will be as per the price list and no change has been made in their prices.

Therefore, setting self-imposed prices and selling expensive items to the people is against the decisions of the Price Control Committee.

