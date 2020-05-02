The Pakistan Press Freedom Report 2019-20, launched by a media watchdog, the Freedom Network, titled, ‘Murders, Harassment and Assaults: The Tough Wages of Journalism in Pakistan’ says that as many as 91 cases of violence were reported against journalist, including 7 murders from May last year to April this year. Out of these cases, 31 alone belonged to Islamabad, 24 by Sindh, 20 in Punjab, 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 03 in Balochistan. By the time these lines are written, a tragic incident of a mysterious murder that has taken place continents away has taken the social media by storm in Balochistan. A Baloch journalist, pursuing a postgraduate degree in Sweden, has been found dead after going missing since March the 2nd this year. Balochistan has lost a generation of journalists during the past two decades. Many have fallen victim to the avaricious apatite of news channels for breaking of otherwise unbreakable news. Many have lost their lives being targeted so brutally in harness for simply expressing their opinion on many flaws in the system and large propaganda machines at play for the suppression of downtrodden or blatant human rights violence on rampage in the land of miseries and pains, called Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There seems to be a strategy of carrot and stick in media and media men management. Those joining the ranks of the obscurantist’s remain the privileged class of journalists while those who tie themselves with the light of truth are shown the stick. A large number of journalists have decided to compromise with the reality and stop calling spade a spade. Perhaps it is the policy of this self-censorship that has spared the lives of journalists and the fatalities have come down to only 3 in Balochistan.

Journalists worries are not only attached with the multiple stakeholders of a politically volatile province and its political economy where many players target them for not being on their side, they are even exploited and starved to death also by their employers who are big industrialists for all practical purposes. Labour laws in Pakistan are so weak that no forum can guarantee the rights of the labourers in Pakistan. Around 80% of the labourers working across the spectrum are without contract and are at the mercy of their exploitative capitalists. Hiring and firing is a regular business in around 350,000 to 400,000 factories in Pakistan for petty gains, likes and dislikes and even for sexual favours. The industry of media is not different from other industries in the country where 80 percent of the labour is without contracts and works on delayed payments. This is the worst kind of modern day slavery that is perpetuated by the lustful media owners.

Similarly, those hired work under extreme vulnerable conditions. The way a health worker requires Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), a media worker also needs not PPE for reporting. Even before his debut in the field, he requires necessary training in the conflict zone reporting, he needs to be educated about bad reporting, yellow journalism trends, balance reporting needs, difference between a sensational write-up and an investigative report, importance of the fundamental rights of a citizen against being maligned in media, principle of innocent until proved guilty and much more which fall under the obligation of media houses who hire journalists. If trained about all technicalities, they would save themselves, society and state from any perils that they may inflict unknowingly.

Hence Press Freedom needs to be seen through the prism of a multifaceted, holistic and inclusive lens to promote truthful and quality reporting and journalism with safety of life, property and honour of journalists as well as citizens and also latter’s’ right to information.

