Politicizing of Covid-19 and Balochistan

Source and spread of Coronavirus to entire world has been China. The virus originated from China, at the end of 2019 it started rapidly spreading to the Wuhan City. Some of the travelers, businessman and those who visited Wuhan during the spread of Covid-19 got infected from the virus, unconsciously, and communicated the virus to other countries. This chain reaction of Covid-19 and its transmission from individual to individual and country to country spread to entire globe within a span of 2 months. To date 3,230,000 individuals got infected and almost 228400 succumbed to Coronavirus.

Fatality rate of the pandemic is believed to be 2 percent but it varies from country to country. In United States the mortality rate is 5.3, in Italy 13.5, 15.7 percent in United Kingdom, in Turkey 2.6, only 1% in Russia while in Pakistan 2.2 percent. In Balochistan province its fatality rate is 1.5%. However, globally fatality rate of Covid-19 is 7.1 percent. According to available research and experiences most vulnerable to Covid-19 are aged and immunity deficient people.

Covid-19 is alarmingly spreading in Pakistan. Federal and provincial governments have exerted plans and efforts for the containment and eradication of the virus but, unfortunately, all measures taken in this context seem to have been unsuccessful. Like rest of the world, Pakistan also applied “lockdown” policy but it exacerbated other issues like unemployment, problems for daily wagers, hoarding and hunger.

Politicising of the pandemic is continued throughout the world. The United States has come out as biggest foe of China since the US is the most affected state from Covid-19 and US blames China for neither containing the virus at the inception not accurately informing the world. Even US President Trump dubbed Covid-19 as the Chinese Virus. The US, Germany and some other European countries are claiming indemnity from China for the loss and damages done to their economy and lives of citizens owing to Covid-19.

The World Health Organization Director-general Tedros Adhanom warned the world community to refrain from politicising Covid-19, pertinently US and China, and exhorted to fight Coronavirus as one human community. He also warned that politicising the virus may worsen the situation more. Worst form of politicising of Covid-19 is witnessed in India where Muslims are being targeted by bigotry Hindus ardent.

Though, Pakistan did not politicise the virus nor link it to a specific community or minority like India, but it received a political touch from Federal government and government of Sindh. Vivid division and conflict is being observed between both governments regarding implementation of policies and plans, lockdown, distribution of rations, religious gathering and congregation during Ramadan, etc. owing to the politicisation of the virus ultimately the public has to pay.

Soon after the influx of pilgrims from Iran, it was not an easy task to test Coronavirus, isolate and quarantine pilgrims, to provide them lodging and food at remotest area of Taftan, provision of masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and other safety gears and instruments to frontline doctors and paramedics was also politicised in Balochistan. Lockdown, food and financial assistance to needy, pauper, daily wagers, containment of Covid-19 by the Govt of Balochistan were also criticised on the extreme by political, religious and social leaders.

But GoB and its leadership, Jam Kamal Khan, overcame all issues and obstacles. Besides, Government of Balochistan has clarity and understands the gravity of Coronavirus and, therefore, follows all policies and plans in conformity with Federal Government. Even the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi acknowledged the efforts and measures of GoB taken for the containment of Covid-19 during his visit of a province the previous day.

Throughout the world where authentic and responsible information and commentary from political, social and health experts are coming up with suggestion, solution and recommendations, the unorthodox, baseless, irresponsible and fiery views are also floating which are trying to affix the virus with Chinese taboo food eaters, religions, declaring the virus divinely wrath to western nations, etc. which is all ignorance or concocted schemes to demoralise and defame one and other.

There is no ambiguity in the instance that Covid-19 entered into Balochistan from Iran by the pilgrims infected with Covid-19 from Iran where the pandemic had already spread and infected thousands. Making it a pretext, many miscreants and political dwarfs tried to give it a sectarian colour but their biased designs did not triumph to create political turmoil and anarchy for Covid-19 transmission as it is being done in India where Muslims are being targeted for senseless blame of sources and transmission of Coronavirus. The heinous scheme was also being fabricated in Balochistan but the political leadership of Balochistan, vigilant citizenry of a province paid no heed to it and rejected this narrative wholly.

The Writer is a Deputy Director at Directorate of Public Relations Balochistan.

