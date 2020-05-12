PM to attend parliamentary session on COVID-19, says Information Minister Faraz

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minster Imran Khan will attend the parliamentary session and that he was unable to do so earlier due to other pressing matters at hand. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Faraz, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said: “PM Imran will appear in the Assembly session; he didn’t earlier as he was busy with other matters at hand. Meanwhile, those who pressed for summoning the session and claim to be champions of democracy did not show up, [to you I say] this is a hypocritical [behaviour].”

“If we talk about any other amendment in the Constitution, there isn’t much hue and cry over it as the [opposition] does over the 18th Amendment. PML-N’s Abdul Qayyum has also filed a bill regarding amendments in the Election Commission of Pakistan. Why did he do that, then? It was also a part of the 18th Amendment,” pointed out Faraz.

“There shouldn’t be much hue and cry over it as a party that has enough numbers can make a constitutional amendment, but I believe that a debate should take place on this matter,” he said.

The information minister assured everyone that the reports of the sugar and independent power producers (IPPs) commission would be brought forward. “There are many hindrances that we are facing currently but the reports will be revealed may it be of sugar, wheat, or IPPs,” he said while mentioning that the respective commissions were probing the matter.

Faraz appealed to the masses to observe precautionary measures as easing the lockdown was a tough decision for the government, taken after they had run out of options.

“The prime minster’s heart beats for the poor people, unlike PPP who chant slogans of roti, kapra, and makan [food, clothing, and shelter] but have taken it all away,” he said.

Meanwhile, briefing the media on the decisions made in the cabinet meeting held earlier in the day, he said: “PM Imran emphasised that power sector is important for the country as several things are associated with it, including the provision of cheap electricity and reduction in circular debt […] He instructed that reforms be made made soon in the sector.”

The information minister said that the cabinet also approved the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision made on May 6.

The federal cabinet approved the names for the National Commission on the Status of Women, which include Shaista Bukhari from Punjab, Habiba Hasan from Sindh, Advocate Rubina Naaz from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fatima Iqbal from Balochoistan, Sahabzadi Madiha Sultana from AJK, Asia Azeem from ICT, and other senior government officials.

Earlier, in the Senate session held to discuss the situation arising out of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic under Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman took over the floor, questioning the alleged lack of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy.

“Where is the prime minister? Who is running the country?” she said, adding that the premier is “missing” these days.

Rehman said that the Standard Operating Procedures are being flouted and the top leadership is sending “confused” messages regarding the lockdown situation.

She lamented that the doctors are repeatedly warning that the healthcare system will outrun its capacity, but their statements are being neglected.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday lauded the initiative of Chainstore Association of Pakistan to distribute five million face masks among the people.

While launching the “Mask4All Campaign ” here he said this initiative was a good example of public-private partnership.

Under this campaign the CAP would distribute five million face masks in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He said that adopting precautionary measures was best possible way of protection against the pandemic and most effective antidote was use of face mask, especially at the places where public interaction takes place.

He said that use of gloves should be promoted along with the face masks. He urged the people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government. Everyone must join hands to defeat this epidemic, he added.

” Our resources are limited, we have to be careful not only about ourselves but also to protect others,” Shibli remarked.

