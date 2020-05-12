PM says Tiger Force must be put to work nationwide, down to the union council level

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the immediate readiness of the Tiger Force all over the country, in all the districts, tehsils and union councils. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a meeting held with various provincial representatives, the premier provided guidelines on how to utilise the force to its maximum potential.

He said the force should provide assistance in the Ehsaas labour registration programme as well.

“The Tiger Force’s brave youth are the country’s assets. Those who have taken out their time to serve the nation are our heroes,” said the premier.

