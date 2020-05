ISLAMABAD : – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19 has touched the 3 billion mark. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While admiring the generosity and spirit shown by people towards the great cause, Faisal Javed told that Rs 3,022 million have been deposited in the fund so far.

He urged all to keep contributing and termed Pakistan as the most generous country. Together we can and together we must, he added.

