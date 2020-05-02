PM Imran wishes Russian counterpart speedy recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD : – Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday wished a speedy recovery and good health to his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, who is suffering from COVID-19. The premier took to Twitter and said coronavirus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge. Wishing PM of […] Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD : – Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday wished a speedy recovery and good health to his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, who is suffering from COVID-19.

The premier took to Twitter and said coronavirus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge.

Wishing PM of Russia Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health. Corona virus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge.@mfa_russia @governmentRF — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 2, 2020

Mikhail Mishustin had on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mishustin said he has to “observe self-isolation” to protect his colleagues, suggesting a temporary acting PM.

Putin swiftly signed a decree appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as a temporary replacement.

