PFUJ demands restoration of 25% advertisement quota for local newspaper

QUETTA: President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Shahzada Zulfiqar has demanded from the federal government to end unannounced censorship on media, restore 25% quota of local newspapers in advertisements and give bailout package to media houses, which should be conditional on the payment of workers' dues, the elimination of forced dismissals and pay cuts, the provision of bailout packages for press clubs, the provision of safety kits to journalists on duty in the event of a coronavirus and the martyrdom of the virus.

“Provide a martyr’s package to journalists as well as the cause of the coronavirus,” Shahzad Zulfiqar said, as he demanded that a policy be formulated with regard to the education expenses of the children of journalists in the situation arising out of the protest.

He was addressing a protest in context of World Journalists day in Quetta, as President Balochistan Union of Journalists Ayub Tareen and President Quetta Press Club Raza-ur-Rehman also addressed the demonstration.

President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Shehzada Zulfiqar said that the government owes Rs 6 billion to the media, “we want a guarantee from the government to make the payment of dues conditional on the payment of dues of the employees working in the media houses”.

He said that the media is currently suffering from the worst crisis. “I strongly condemn the retaliation against the media and newspapers,” he added.

He demanded that the government should end the practice of unannounced censorship on the media.

Shahzada Zulfiqar said that the government has abolished the 25 per cent quota in advertisements of local newspapers, which has led to the closure of local newspapers.

He said that the centralized media policy is a violation of PTI’s own manifesto. “We condemn it”.

He added that the government should give bailout package to the media institutions to deal with the current crisis. This includes pay cuts, forced dismissals, and liabilities for employees working in media outlets. At the same time, the government should adopt a policy of giving interest-free loans of Rs 1 million to financially distressed media workers, while clubs across the country are in crisis due to the current lockdown and their press conferences, seminars and other events are not being organized.

“The government should announce a special package for press clubs across the country,” Shahzada Zulfiqar said.

He said that journalists are working in the front line against the coronavirus. The government and media houses are working together. “Ensure the safety of journalists, who have been martyred by the coronavirus,” he urged.

He also demanded that a policy be formulated regarding the payment of fee for the educational institutions of the children of journalists in case of corona virus.

He said that the time to come is more difficult for which all journalists need to work together in unity.

He demanded that the Swedish police should also conduct an independent investigation into the death of journalist Sajid Baloch.

President of Balochistan Union of Journalists Ayub Tareen said that salaries of employees working in media institutions are pending. Media workers are facing delays of six months salaries, which are being slashed continuously, the government should set up a commission to find out how many workers were paid out of the amount paid to media outlets for advertisements.

He said that in case of coronavirus, journalists are performing their duties without safety kits.

He said that media agencies and departments should provide them with kits and martyrs package should be given to the journalists who were martyred from Corona.

He said that the growth of democracy in the country is due to the struggle of journalists.

He said that the government is restricting the freedom of the press which would be written on the darkest paper in the history of the government. They were also suffocating for the freedom of the press, which we will not allow to happen under any circumstances.

