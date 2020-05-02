PFUJ demands probe into mysterious death of Sajid Hussain

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) has demanded immediate investigation into mysterious death of Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain in Sweden who’s body was found from Uppsala river. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) has demanded immediate investigation into mysterious death of Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain in Sweden who’s body was found from Uppsala river.

In a joint statement PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi urges Sweden Government to immediately probe the incident as its failure of the Government in protection of Sajid Hussain who’s life was already under threat in Sweden due to his vocal stories on Balochistan and people of Balochistan as he always alleged high handedness of security agencies against Baloch.

His disappearance months ago and now recovery of his body from river raises serious questions and it may be a case of murder by some unidentified people working undercover.

They also urged the Pakistan government to direct its mission in Sweden to press take up the issue with the Swedish government for urgent investigations into death of Journalist Sajid Hussain.-PR

