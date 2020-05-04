People welfare govt’s top priority: Liaquat Shahwani

QUETTA: Spokesman of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani has said that the provincial government is always striving for the welfare of the people and the government has taken all necessary steps to stop the spread of Corona virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“We are well aware of the problems of the people for which the government is taking all possible steps to solve them effectively. Due to the lockdown, the Chief Minister of Balochistan has launched a loan scheme to provide financial assistance to the affected poor people,” Liaquat Shahnwani said.

He further said that loans of Rs. 10 to 20 thousands Will be provided so that the daily wagers class can make a living.

“The spokesperson government of Balochistan further said that the role of media is very important in this difficult time, “we believe in freedom of media as free media reflects the best democracy, media has played an effective role in educating the public about the coronavirus,” he added.

He said that precautionary measures should be taken among the people of remote areas so that the people could protect themselves.

Like this: Like Loading...