Panjgur Journalist son injured in gun attack

QUETTA: Sartaj Waheed Baloch, younger son of Abdul Waheed Baloch a Senior Journalist and Chairman Press Club Panjgur was critically wounded in a gun attack the other day.

Police said, the incident was occurred in Sordo area of district late on Friday evening, where unknown armed men shot and injured a youth, who was shifted to DHQ hospital Panjgur, where he as identified as Sartaj Waheed son of Panjgur based senior Journalist.

The injured was referred to Quetta after being given initial treatment at DHQ Panjgur, while police lodged the case and started further investigation.

An official of Panjgur police said, motive behind the incident yet to be ascertained, while initial investigation reveals that the incident was the result of an old enmity, while police investigating the case from every angle.

After the incident, Press Club Panjgur issued a statement and strongly condemned the incident, the members of Press Club have termed an attack on Freedom of Press and demanded earlier arrest of culprits behind the incident.

