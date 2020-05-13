Pakistan’s Covid-19 data is wrong: Khawaja Saad Rafique

PML-N legislator Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed his reservations about the coronavirus cases and deaths being reported in the country.

“The data is wrong, the country’s Covid-19 testing capacity is the bare minimum. The government has no idea how many people have been affected with the virus or how many are dying.”

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s absence from Parliament was particularly problematic. “We don’t have a health minister and the adviser to health isn’t answerable to the people because he wasn’t elected to his position with the people’s votes.”

The premier should have been here, he said, especially when leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was unable to attend due to his health.