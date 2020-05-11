Pakistan’s coronavirus cases top 30,000 as more businesses reopen

LAHORE :– The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan topped 30,000 Monday as the government opened more businesses since ordering relaxation in the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan recorded another 1,476 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths, bringing the countywide total to 30,941 with 667 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness.

Pakistan has so far conducted 294,894 coronavirus tests and 11,367 during last 24 hours. Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Province-wise Details

Punjab and Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

11,568 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 11,480 in Sindh, 4,669 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,017 in Balochistan, 679 in Islamabad, 442 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

Recoveries

8,212 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.

Health Ministry to evolve disinfection policy



The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was informed on Sunday that a comprehensive disinfection policy would be devised by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to ensure sanitization of different localities in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“In a meeting with the health ministers of all the provinces, we have agreed on five things that include systematic investigation of COVID patients’ deaths, zero prevalence study of the virus, post-quarantine policy, guideline for disinfection and resource management in hospitals,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza apprised the meeting.

The meeting of NCOC, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, was also attended by NCOC National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on National Security Moeed Yusuf and others.

Dr Zafar said that it was agreed that regarding the disinfection of the areas detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) needed to be issued.

“We need to be more systematic while investigating deaths of the COVID-19 patients,” he said, adding that a uniform approach for the purpose would be issued shortly.

Dr Zafar said the provinces had been informed about the system built by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to indicate availability of vents and bed occupancy in the country’s hospitals.

NITB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shabahat Ali Shah, while giving presentation to the NCOC about the system, said that it was meant to facilitate the policy makers in decision making over the coronavirus.

He said all the public sector hospital managements had been given access to the system, enabling them to update the data of their resources recently.

Asad Umar underlined the need for providing access to the website to the provincial health authorities to ensure regular updating of data regarding the availability of beds and ventilators in all the hospitals.

Multiple agendas including new policy for repatriation stranded nationals, procurement of critical equipment by the National Disaster Management Authority also came under discussion.

The CEO National Disaster Risk Management Fund briefed the NCOC about utilization of funds for procurement of the Personal Protective Equipment in the wake of coronavirus.

Previously on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced phased lifting of the coronavirus lockdown from May 9, Dunya News reported.

After chairing the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, the premier briefed the nation over the COVID-19 situation.

“First coronavirus case was reported in Pakistan on February 26 and the country was put under lockdown like rest of the world as the pandemic spreads very quickly.

“It was feared that the lockdown would affect daily wagers and people were in trouble because of it. Thousands of fatalities were occurring in a single day worldwide.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan did not face pressure like other countries. Now we have to ease down the restrictions.

“Casualties are increasing which was anticipated. It was feared that hospitals might run short of beds. It can still not be predicted that when the intensity of the outbreak will increase.”

Giving detail of the decision taken at the NCC, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the markets will open for five days a week.

He said that small markets and shops in mohallas and rural areas will be allowed to open from Fajar to 5 pm.

The minister said the entire business, except outlets of essential items like food and medicines will remain closed in two days of the week.

Earlier, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, had proposed easing of lockdown restrictions after May 9.

The chief ministers of the four provinces and representatives of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan attended the meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Thursday (today) to take a formal decision in this regard.

However, the NCOC rejected a proposal of Pakistan Railways to partially resume train services from May 10. Chief ministers of all four provinces rejected the recommendation of resuming the train operation.

The NCOC made multiple recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions in the country which were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The recommendations include the opening of phase-II of the construction sector, reopening of retail outlets and operationalization of selective outpatient departments in Islamabad.

The participants also proposed that shops should remain open from 9 am to 5 pm, and then again from 8 pm to 10 pm. No changes were made in the SOPs for religious festivities in the second half of the holy month of Ramadan and the measures will remain the same as previously agreed between the government and ulema.