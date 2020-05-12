Pakistan’s coronavirus cases reach 32,674 with 724 deaths

LAHORE : – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 32,674 Tuesday as the government opened more businesses since ordering relaxation in the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan recorded another 593 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths, bringing the countywide total to 32,674 with 724 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness.

Pakistan has so far conducted 305,851 coronavirus tests and 10,957 during last 24 hours. Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Province-wise Details

Punjab and Sindh remain the worst-hit provinces by the pandemic followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

11,869 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 12,610 in Sindh, 4,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,061 in Balochistan, 716 in Islamabad, 457 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

Recoveries

8,555 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.