Pakistan’s condition would’ve been worse than Iran if PPP, PML-N were in power, says Andleeb Abbas

PTI MNA Andleeb Abbas has said that until the world comes up with a vaccine for Covid-19, people across the globe will have to adjust lifestyles in a way that both lives and livelihoods can be protected.

“The world cannot hop through this crisis one-legged,” she said.

She also criticised opposition parties PPP and PML-N, saying that if either of the parties had been in power, the country would have been in a worse condition than the United States and Iran, who had decided to call back their citizens from China, from where the virus had emerged.

Abbasi pointed out that Pakistan was one of the first countries to start screening at airports and quarantine incoming passengers, steps that the UK did not take.