Pakistanis, foreigners benefited from CyberKnife treatment: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI : Spokesperson of Sindh Murtaza Wahab on Saturday presented record of people who traveled from overseas to get CyberKhife treatment in Sindh and said “those who resort to unnecessary criticism should know that we do not resort to lies and U-turns”.

Murtaza Wahab, while responding to critics of Sindh’s health sector, said that not only Pakistanis but patients from abroad benefited from CyberKnife treatment facility at Jinnah Hospital, which offers free treatment to cancer patients.

He stressed on the need of joint efforts in these testing times and said that satire and criticism will not serve Pakistan.