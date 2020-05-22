Pakistan reports record 2,603 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths over past 24 hours

Pakistan saw its highest rise in death and the number of COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday with 50 deaths and 2,603 new confirmed cases across the country.

The emergence of 2,603 new cases across the country takes the nation-wide tally to almost 50,700 cases. More than 1000 people have died from the virus so far.

As for patients under treatment from COVID-19, there are about 11,561 patients in hospitals across the country out of which 372 are said to be in a critical condition.

The number of coronavirus patients in Sindh have increased from 18,455, to 19,924. An estimated 18,455 cases have been reported from Punjab, 7155 cases in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 3,074 cases have emerged in Balochistan till date.

Moreover, the number of coronavirus patients in Islamabad have increased to 1326, 602 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 158 in Azad Kashmir.

The country has been easing its lockdown in order to ward off an economic crisis from stagnating growth and the adverse effects of coronavirus on the financial structure of the country.