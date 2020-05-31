Pakistan registers highest single day hike with 3039 new coronavirus cases, 88 deaths

LAHORE : – Pakistan confirmed 88 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,483 and positive cases surged to 69,496, on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,039 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 27,360 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 25,056 in Punjab, 9,540 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,193 in Balochistan, 2,418 in Islamabad, 678 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 251 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 453 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 475 in Punjab, 465 in Sindh, 46 in Balochistan, 27 in Islamabad and 11 in GB.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 547,030 coronavirus tests and 14,972 in last 24 hours. 25,271 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.