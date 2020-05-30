Pakistan registers deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic with 78 new deaths

LAHORE :– Pakistan confirmed 78 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,395 and positive cases surged to 66,457, on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,429 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 26,113 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 24,104 in Punjab, 9,067 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,087 in Balochistan, 2,192 in Islamabad, 660 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 234 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 445 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 439 in Punjab, 427 in Sindh, 46 in Balochistan, 23 in Islamabad and 9 in GB.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 532,037 coronavirus tests and 12,020 in last 24 hours. 24,131 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.