Pakistan registers deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic with 46 new deaths

LAHORE :- Pakistan confirmed 46 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 985 and positive cases surged to 45,898, on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,932 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 16,685 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 17,947 in Sindh, 6,554 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,885 in Balochistan, 1,138 in Islamabad, 556 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 133 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 414,254 coronavirus tests and 13,962 in last 24 hours. 13,101 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.

Train operation to partially resume from today



Pakistan Railways will start limited train operations across the country from today (Wednesday) with 15 up and 15 down trains to facilitate passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Passengers will need to follow the following SOPs to travel by train:



Passengers are requested to maintain a reasonable distance from each other.

Travel with minimal people in an emergency.

Train booking will be through online ticketing only. Booking offices will be closed.

Booking will be closed after 60% occupancy.

Sanitizer walk-through gates will be installed at various stations.

Passengers will be allowed to enter the station one hour before the departure of the train.

The families of the passengers will not be allowed to enter the station to say goodby/welcome to them.

Area up to 200 meters will be closed for non-essentials.

Medical officers and staff have been deployed at the train stop stations to ensure social distance.

The temperature of all passengers will be checked during the journey. Keep masks, sanitizers, gloves and soap with you.

Sindh Govt issues notification opening shopping malls across the province



The Sindh government has decided to allow shopping malls in the province to open for business. According to the notification, all shopping malls will remain open under SOPs and their timings will be from 8 am to 5 pm.

Shopping malls will be able to operate even on the weekends, however, food courts, beauty salons and play areas inside them will remain closed. Commissioner Karachi has issued SOPs for shopping malls to operate.

According to the SOPs, each shopper will be scanned with a thermal gun and those who are sick will not be allowed to enter malls or shopping centers. The overall number of shoppers in the malls will be reduced by at least a third according to the SOPs.

Digital solutions will be sought to ensure social distancing and admission of new customers in the mall will depend upon the number of shoppers already inside. Moreover, no buyer will be allowed to enter the mall without a face mask.

Shoppers will have to sanitize their hands and those aged below 12 and over 55 will not be allowed to enter. Deputy Commissioners will monitor the steps taken to ensure the implementation of SOPs.