Pakistan Paramedics stage protest against suspension

QUETTA: The Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association led by Provincial President Haji Shifa Mengal on Monday staged rally in Civil Hospital against dismissal of their staff members.

The protesters chanted fully throat slogans against Health official and staged a protest outside Medical Superintendent MS Civil Hospital’s office.

“Paramedical Staff has been fulfilling its responsibility with sincerity during Coronavirus pandemic while many of our colleagues tested positive while performing duties in isolation wards.” Shifa Mengal said added despite our sacrifices government sacking our colleagues.

He claimed that two of our paramedics died after being infected with COVID19 due to performing duties in isolation wards but not a single health official even came to offer fateha in their residence.

The Pakistan Paramedics Association alleged that the health department sacked President Shifa Mengal and other members on behest of Young Doctors Association, “We would suspend our services in government hospitals if health department didn’t stop vandalism against paramedics staff.” Shifa Mengal said.

