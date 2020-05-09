Pakistan opens border to allow stranded Afghans to return home

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Saturday Pak-Afghan friendship gate for Afghan citizens stranded in Pakistan due to border closure in a wake of COVID19 outbreak. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Setting up a good gesture the FC official in Chaman have allowed dozens of Afghan citizens to cross into Afghanistan through Chaman border who were stranded in Pakistan from March 2nd 2020.

Federal Government has announced to open Pak-Afghan transit gate for next five days in order to restore food supply for Afghan brothers as dozens of trucks carrying food supplies were stuck at Chaman border.

Meanwhile business activities have been restored in Chaman following provincial government’s smart lockdown decision. Thousands of people turned jobless in Pak-Afghan bordering city due to business closure after Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

According to district administration, business activities will be continued for five days in a week but two days there will be complete lockdown in Chaman in order to curb spread of Coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner and FC Official in Chaman have urged citizens to follow safety precautions against coronavirus.

