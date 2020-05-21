Pakistan coronavirus deaths surpass 1,000 mark as cases rise to 48,091

LAHORE : – Pakistan confirmed 32 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,017 and positive cases surged to 48,091, on Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,193 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 17,382 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 18,964 in Sindh, 6,815 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,968 in Balochistan, 1,235 in Islamabad, 579 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 148 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 429,600 coronavirus tests and 15,346 in last 24 hours. 14,155 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.

Sindh Govt allows holding congregational Eid prayers



Sindh government has decided to allow holding congregational prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr. Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that prohibiting prayers when most other things have been restored would be unjust.

According to details, Sindh government has announced the welcome news that both Eid-ul-Fitr prayer and Jummatul-Wida prayer have been allowed but only under strict implementation of the prescribed SOPs by the government.

Holding a press conference in Sindh Assembly, Education minister Saeed Ghani announced this decision saying that there is no justification of prohibiting congregational prayers when everything else has been allowed to reopen.

PM Imran calls for global response to deal with Coronavirus challenge in WEF address



Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that coronavirus pandemic is a global problem and all the countries affected by it must adopt a joint strategy to address it.

Addressing the World Economic Forum’s Covid Action Platform, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the situation in developed and developing countries is radically different as the spread of Covid-19 was not as rapid in developing nations such as Pakistan and India as it was in Western countries but on the other hand, number of cases is still increasing and developing countries are yet to hit the peak of coronavirus cases.

PM Imran said that the developing countries had to face the twin challenge of stemming the growth of the virus using lockdowns and consequently, mitigating the economic effects of the lockdown on the common people.

