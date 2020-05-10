Pakistan confirms 639 deaths from coronavirus, 29,465 cases

LAHORE : – Pakistan has confirmed 21 more deaths from novel coronavirus as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 639 and positive cases to 29,465, on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,991 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Pakistan has so far conducted 283,517 coronavirus tests and 13,341 during last 24 hours. Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

PROVINCE-WISE DETAILS

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

11,093 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 10,771 in Sindh, 4,509 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,935 in Balochistan, 641 in Islamabad, 430 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

RECOVERIES

8,023 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.