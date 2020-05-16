Pakistan conducts highest number of Covid-19 tests over 24-hour period, NCOC informed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conducted the highest number of tests per day during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conducted the highest number of tests per day during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed.

A total of 14,878 tests were conducted by health authorities across the country on Friday.

During an NCOC meeting, headed by Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, satisfaction over the increase in testing capacity was expressed. Capacity has increased by around 30 times. The country had two labs to test Covid-19 samples in mid-March and now has 70 laboratories.

The provincial chief secretaries including of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), gave input on the implementation of health protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) post 9 May decisions, Eid prayer congregation along with the implementation of SOPs devised for industries and markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar said the implementation of SOPs and social distancing was only possible through public education and awareness.

The forum was of the view that markets associations and traders organisations must ensure compliance of SOPs issued by the health ministry. In case of non-compliance, the particular market as a whole would be closed for failing to ensure collective responsibility.

“The testing capacity of the country has favourably increased and over 14,000 tests have been carried in the country which is encouraging and should be increased further,” said Umar

He noted that Pakistan has been quick in enhancing its capacity and capability. “Where there is a will there is a way,” he said.

“The people of Pakistan can not be left at the mercy of the pandemic. We have and will move every single resource available to mitigate the challenges of common people. We will take all steps necessary for public safety and the wellbeing of the people of Pakistan and there is no other option other than an all-out effort.”

He further said that there was no shortage of equipment in the country rather it was necessary to focus on managing trained human resource for handling the pandemic.

An epidemiologist and other health experts briefed the forum on the virus’ future behaviour for May and June. Risk and crisis management plans along with matching response of the healthcare system, including capacity number of ICU beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment was also discussed.

Minister for Industries Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal informed the forum that around 336 warning notices were issued to different markets and industries on the violation of SOPs whereas on repeated violation it would be sealed as per the decided mechanism.

Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah suggested that the district administration should engage with the trader associations and local stakeholders for the implementation of SOPs.

The forum also mentioned that the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief was going to recommence on Monday where the SOPs devised for public safety should be ensured to contain the pandemic.

Around Rs104 billion had been distributed among 8 million beneficiaries through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief whereas a Rs50 billion assistance package was being prepared to aid 3.5 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Moreover, a Rs50 billion agricultural relief package for farmers was also launched and consequently, Rs50 billion were allocated for the health sector.

