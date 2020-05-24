Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with instructions from PM to forgo traditional festivity

Eidul Fitr is being observed across Pakistan amid unique circumstances, as the nation struggles to come to terms with a deadly plane crash that killed 97 people and to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

President Arif Alvi, in his message, said that he was dedicating this Eid to “martyrs of PIA [crash], labourers who have been trying to earn amid the coronavirus situation, doctors, nurses, corona patients, Kashmiris bearing Indian brutality, Muslims affected by Islamopobia in India, Palestinians and Muslim refugees”.

In a bid to encourage people to stay indoors, the president said that he will offer Eid prayers at home. He urged people to “observe social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands so that they can keep themselves, their families and friends safe” from Covid-19.

In order to “facilitate Eid prayers at home”, Pakistan Television will telecast prayers held in Faisal Mosque, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said in a tweet.

Last night, Prime Minister Imran had urged the nation to forgo traditional festivity in view of the lives lost in Friday’s plane crash in Karachi and the hundreds of fatalities caused by the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday night, after the announcement regarding the sighting of the Shawwal moon was made, the premier said he wants the citizens to “observe this Eid in a different manner from the usual celebratory style”.

“First, let us think of and pray for all those families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash tragedy and all those who have lost their lives to Covid-19,” he wrote.

In a second tweet, he emphasised that people must remember to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

