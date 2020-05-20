Paid chicken distribution process commenced in Chagai

CHAGAI: Paid chicken distribution process under the prime minister Imran Khan’s “chicken and egg vision” commenced in Chagai district to assist the local residents in reviving their economical conditions through adopting domestic poultry. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the first phase 4000 poultry consisting of nine hens and one cook in each unit would be distributed in Dalbandin and surroundings. Deputy Director Livestock and dairy development Sahibzada Saeed Ahmed Baloch said that each unit of poultry was being provided on discounted prices to the people, particularly to women, who had requested to his office through written applications in this regard.

He further said the actual price for each unit was Rs.5000 but government had decided to give them against Rs.1465 in order to facilitate the poor families and promote domestic poultry. “Twenty thousand birds will be distributed among 200 families in 11 union councils of Chagai district. These birds and their eggs can become better source of income for the poor families living in far-flung villages.” Mr Baloch explained.

