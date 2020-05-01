Over Rs3bn collected in PM Imran’s coronavirus relief fund

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus relief fund, which was setup to collect donations to deal with the health crisis, has crossed Rs3 billion mark, Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Friday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus relief fund, which was setup to collect donations to deal with the health crisis, has crossed Rs3 billion mark, Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Friday.

“So far Rs3,022 have been deposited for prime minister’s COVID-19 relief fund,” Javed said in a tweet while hailing the generosity and altruism of all those who stepped forward and contributed for the cause.

“Together we can and together we must,” the tweet added.

PM Relief Fund touches the 3 Billion Mark Masha’ALLAH. So far Rs 3,022 million have been deposited in PM’s COVID19 Relief Fund.Hats off to your Generosity & Jazba for contributing towards this grt cause.Together we can & Together we must #KeepContributing#PakistanTheMostGenerous — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 30, 2020

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched a relief fund to fight coronavirus and had urged everyone to donate generously to the initiative.

PM Imran had appealed the citizens to send their tax-deductible donation to account number 4162 786 786 set up at the main branch of National Bank of Pakistan in Karachi.

Labelling this an unprecedented initiative and putting stock in people’s charitable spirits, the prime minister had said that Pakistanis donate like no other nation in the world. He recalled earthquakes and floods which had wreaked much damage in the country but put no dent in people’s willingness to help.

Ehsaas telethon for coronavirus relief fund

The premier had also appeared on the Ehsaas Telethon last month to help collect funds for the coronavirus affectees during which Rs550 million were collected.

The telethon was held at the Prime Minister House with journalists Mohammad Malick, Hamid Mir Nadeem Malik, Kashif Abbasi and Mansoor Ali Khan participating. Muniba Mazari and Shiffa Yousafzai hosted the transmission.

Speaking about the coronavirus, the prime minister said that the entire nation will have to take part in the battle against the infection. “No single government can battle the pandemic. The entire nation needs to join hands to fight this virus, keeping in mind the times that are ahead,” he had said.

Like this: Like Loading...