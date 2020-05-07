Over Rs 130 million distributed under Ehsaas program: DC

Published on – May 8, 2020 – 1:10 am
By

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Waseem has said that the Distribution of  compensation amount regarding Ehsaas Kafalat Program is continue approximately 11 thousand 4 hundred 94 beneficiaries have received 13 Corore 79 Lakh 28 thousand rupees from 10 April to 6 May. 

Deputy Commissioner said Government is fully aware about the problems of lock down effected people financial help of such people will remain continue.