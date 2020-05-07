Deputy Commissioner said Government is fully aware about the problems of lock down effected people financial help of such people will remain continue.
Over Rs 130 million distributed under Ehsaas program: DC
Published on – May 8, 2020 – 1:10 am
By Our Reporter
QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Waseem has said that the Distribution of compensation amount regarding Ehsaas Kafalat Program is continue approximately 11 thousand 4 hundred 94 beneficiaries have received 13 Corore 79 Lakh 28 thousand rupees from 10 April to 6 May.
