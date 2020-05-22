Outpouring of grief on social media on PIA plane crash

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger flight PK-8303 crashed on Friday in a residential area near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after losing its engines. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger flight PK-8303 crashed on Friday in a residential area near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after losing its engines.

It is estimated that 98 people were aboard the Airbus A-320 aircraft when it crashed, including 91 passengers and seven flight crew.

The news has led to an outpouring of grief: the tragedy of the incident compounded by the fact that the festival of Eid was just around the corner, and many of the victims were likely returning to their families to celebrate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he is “shocked and saddened” by the crash.

He said he is in touch with PIA Ceo Arshad Malik who is on his way to Karachi, adding “this is the priority right now”.

The premier promised that an inquiry will immediately be instituted. He extended “prayers and condolences” to the families of the deceased.

Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Communications, retired Lt Gen Asim Bajwa expressed grief and said the PM has directed mobilisation of all resources for relief operations. The CM Sindh directed the police chief and the commissioner Karachi to ensure all possible assistance at the crash site. Sports journalist Zainab Abbas expressed sorrow at the incident. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed shock and deep grief over the PIA crash. The PPP Chairman called for urgent rescue operations and offered condolences and prayers for those whose loved ones were on board. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the painful incident has grieved the entire country ahead of Eid. Former sports star Shoaib Akhtar asked for God’s blessings for those whose lives were lost. Others were grieved of the tragedy ahead of Eid.

