Opposition parties would be taken into confidence on NFC 

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, incumbent provincial government despite having rickety health structure first responded against COVID-19 outbreak in the country when other province were completely oblivious of safety precautions adding all available resources being utilized to curb the prevention of contagious virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

He shared these views on Wednesday while addressing Balochistan Assembly Session called on requisition of opposition parties in order to set debate on Coronavirus spread in the province.

“In initial respond against the contagious virus, we established quarantine center and installed health facilities in Taftan after COVID-19 outbreak in Iran while a accompanied with provincial ministers visited Pak-Iran border in order to review healthcare facilities for pilgrims were being returned from Iran.” Jam Kamal said refuted speculation that the virus entered in Pakistan through Balochistan.

“We have complete data of people returned from Taftan border but Federal Government didn’t have any information of 07 lakh people returned through air travel.”

However CM Jam Kamal urged opposition parties to join government hands in efforts to eliminate Coronavirus rather than spreading false rumors and allegations against current collation government.

“Federal and Provincial Governments have been taking earnest measures to curtail spread of virus,” Jam Kamal said defended government decision of easing down lockdown in order to economically protect daily wagers in Balochistan.

He further said, National Ehsas Program neing implemented with full merit while food items being distributed among poor families, “Coronavirus could become part of our future life and worldwide economies and country would run under lingering threats of COVID-19.” Chief Minister Balochistan said also cited provincial Karz e Hassana Scheme.

“Federal and Provincial regimes in Balochistan have to bare the economic challenges as taxes exempted in a wake of pandemic, major share of provincial funds being spent on health sector.”

Chief Minister asked Members Provincial Assembly to share suggestion regarding health and economic opportunities for Balochistan in next budget.

Replying on the heating debate and impugns being surfaced after appointment of Javed Jabbar as representative of Balochistan in 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) Award CM Jam Kamal said, Qaisar Bangali and Dr. Gul Faraz have represented Balochistan in previous NFC meeting in past, “Center can’t be persuaded without strong arguments in National Finance Commission meeting because political pressure were seen in previous meetings.” CM Jam Kamal said lamented over opposition’s political point-scoring over Javed Jabbar’s appointment called it as harmful for Balochistan’s economic future.

He further said, I didn’t have any connection or contact with Javed Jabbar even I have saved his contact number in my cell-phone 10 days prior, “Collation Government would take into confidence opposition parties regarding NFC award and we are ready to talk with united opposition in order to address their reservations.

Calling house attention over recent spate of terrorism in Baochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan again alleged India spy agency for funding terrorists, “People sitting abroad taking blood-money of our soldiers and masses but the menace would be wiped-out with unity.” CM Balochistan said law and order plays a vital role for provincial economy.

CM Jam Kamal strongly condemned the recent attacks against security forces in Balochistan’s Pir Ghaib and Mand areas.

Like this: Like Loading...