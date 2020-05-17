One more succumbs to Covid-19 in Balochistan as cases rise to 2,692

QUETTA: Balochistan records another massive spike in Covid-19 cases, as 148 reported cases takes the total to 2696, while total deaths reached to 37. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 2696 with addition of 144 new confirmed case yesterday. 94% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 2201.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 37. As one more patient died due to Covid-19 in Balochistan. New death reported from Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta, where 60 years old patient died due to Covid-19. The total deaths of coronavirus include 30 from Quetta, 4 from Pishin and 2 from Lasbela and 1 from Sibi.

Out of 2696 cases, 2536 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 2191 from Quetta, 100 from Pishin, 74 from Killa Abdullah, 28 Killa Saifullah, 29 Jaffarabad, 18 Chagai, 27 Mastung, 13 Sibi, 14 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 9 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 4 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 3 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 2 from Musakhel and 1 from Kohlu..

At present, 454 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 37 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice.

As per the latest figures, out of 18801 suspects, tests of 18021 people have been conducted, as 2696 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 15329 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 90 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1239 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 216 in Taftan, 421 in Pishin, 408 in Killa Abdullah, 84 in Zhob, 51 in Lasbela, 15 in Jaffarabad, 26 in Ziarat, 14 in Barkhan and 4 in Khuzdar.

