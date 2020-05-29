Number of infected healthcare workers jumps to 341 in Punjab

The daily situation report by the directorate general health services Punjab issued on May 28, put the total number of medics and healthcare providers infected at 341. The number is up from a day earlier when 241 medical professionals were tested positive for the deadly disease.

As per the latest report, 2,173 healthcare workers were suspected of being carriers of the virus. All the suspected have been tested and 15.6 per cent have the virus. While 84 per cent have tested negative.

The positivity rate amongst doctors, nurses and others medics in the province has shot up from the previous 12.7 per cent to 15.6 per cent.

Separately, on Thursday, the province sampled 5,348 tests in a single day while it has the capacity of 6,400 daily tests, according to official figures.

Also, the report notes that the majority, 7,034, cases in the province are in the age bracket between 16-30 years.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Punjab recorded its highest death tally, 29, related to coronavirus in a single day.