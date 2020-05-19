Not in position to open schools: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said on Tuesday that the provincial government was not in a position to reopen schools across the province.

“Even if we try, we cannot reopen schools,” said the minister, talking to media in Karachi. He stated that the government felt that if schools were reopened, many parents would not send their children.

The minister also announced that the provincial government will be launching an app which would be the first step towards a digital class.

“Internet distribution is still a problem and we are in touch with cellular services,” said the minister, adding that they were also in talks with cable operators to allocate one channel for education.

“We will try to include as many students as we can in our system,” vowed Ghani. He added that they were also training teachers to get used to conducting the digital class.

“Through this app, students can study in English, Urdu and Sindhi,” said the minister. He added that the app is available for students of kindergarten till fifth grade.

Last week, Ghani had said that schools may not reopen for another six months and a new online curriculum will soon be introduced, as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the education minister had said that the government “will not take the risk to send children to school”.

He had said that schools in Sindh would not reopen on June 1 and that a new date will be notified later.

The National Coordination Committee had also said that schools would remain closed till July 15.