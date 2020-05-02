No discrimination in disbursement of ration, says Dummar

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar has said, daily wagers and poor families badly surviving during COVID19 pandemic urging provincial philanthropists to join government’s hands in imparting relief to paupers in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar has said, daily wagers and poor families badly surviving during COVID19 pandemic urging provincial philanthropists to join government’s hands in imparting relief to paupers in the province.

“Government of Balochistan has been distributing food items among poor families in all districts hence we have dispatched food ration for 4000 families of Harnai, Sanjavi and Ziarat.” Dummar said on Saturday in a statement.

“Balochistan Awami Party workers have been directed to distribute ration among masses without any discrimination.”

Sharing views on global pandemic of Coronavirus the Minister said, the fatal virus has gripped the entire world but in Pakistan central and provincial regimes jointly working to combat COVID19, “Unfortunately along with Coronavirus, we must have to face poverty and starve challenges therefore all resources being utilized to ensure provision relief to masses during Coronavirus pandemic.” Noor Muhamamd Dummar said urged all political parties to come forward in helping people without any political differences.

He further asked masses to adopt COVID19 safety precautions in order to yield Pakistan out from current crisis.

