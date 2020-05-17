New Zealand’s Ardern turned away from cafe under coronavirus rules

Hailed for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner were turned away from a cafe because it was too full under the physical distancing guidelines, Reuters reports.

“The PM says she just waits like everyone else,” the public Television New Zealand cited Ardern’s press service as saying.

Ardern’s government relaxed many social distancing rules in New Zealand, reopening cafes, cinemas and malls after two months of some of the tightest restrictions in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus.